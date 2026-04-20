Charlton police sergeant receiving praise after performing CPR on person during Tough Ruck

A local police sergeant is being praised after being in the right place at the right time.

Charlton police sergeant Brian Cardrant was participating in the tough ruck on Sunday when he noticed someone was having a medical emergency.

Cardrant, along with other bystanders, rushed to help, performing CPR until the Lexington Fire Department arrived. Firefighters used an AED for on-scene care.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

The American heart association says immediate c-p-r can double -- even triple a person’s chance of survival.

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