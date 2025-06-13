Charlestown murder victim found wrapped in carpet on houseboat had 67 stab wounds, prosecutor says

BOSTON — Police found the body of murder victim Joseph Donohue wrapped in a carpet at the stern on his houseboat in the Charlestown Marina on Feb. 2, when they went to check on him at the request of his family.

His body was secured with duct tape, and dumbbells were affixed to his body with a jump rope, Assistant District Attorney Rita Muse said Friday in detailing the officers’ gruesome discovery.

The 65-year-old Donohue had suffered 67 stab wounds of varying depth and severity, an autopsy later found. A small triangular piece of a knife had been found lodged in his forehead, Muse said.

Officers also found Donohue’s dog, Champ, dead in the water at the bow of the boat. A necropsy later determined that Champ had died by asphyxiation, most likely strangulation, Muse said.

Accused killer Nora Nelson wore handcuffs during her arraignment as Muse shared the gory details. Next to Nelson stood her court-appointed defense attorney, Ian Davis.

Nelson, 24, of Boston, was held without bail without prejudice following her arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court. She pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, malicious killing or injury of a domestic animal, and cruelty to animals in the May 28 indictments.

The indictment alleges that Nelson assaulted and beat Donohue with intent to murder him on or about Feb. 1.

A motive was unclear Friday related to the killings of Donohue and his dog. Prosecutors on Friday did not provide any details about the extent to which Donohue knew Nelson, if at all, in the days leading up to his murder.

In a statement released Thursday, Donohue’s family thanked law enforcement officials for their work on the homicide case.

“Our family is thankful to all of the law enforcement officials who have led the investigation into Joe’s death,” the family said. “We remain heartbroken by the devastating loss of our beloved Joe, and continue to appreciate the love and support we have received since his passing.”

Donohue was last seen alive on surveillance video at the Charlestown Marina on Jan. 31, Muse said. After that day, Nelson is the only person seen entering Donohue’s boat, or coming and going from the boat.

When Donohue’s family had not heard from him in several days, they asked police to go to his houseboat for a wellbeing check.

On Feb. 2, Boston Police officers responded to the Charlestown Marina at 1 Shipyard Place, Muse said.

Officers went to Donohue’s houseboat, where they found Nelson, who answered the door, Muse said. Donohue’s Golden Retriever also approached, and police asked her to secure the animal and come back and speak with the officers.

Officers noticed blood soaked through a bedsheet being used as a curtain at the entrance of Donohue‘s houseboat.

When Nelson closed the door, officers saw through a slit in a curtain that Nelson was not securing the dog, but running around cleaning up or picking up different items, Muse said.

When she returned, officers asked Nelson about where Donohue was and his whereabouts.

“She provided inconsistent, contradictory and frankly, nonsensical answers,” Muse said in court. “She also provided a fake name of Casey.”

Officers then entered the houseboat for a protective sweep and found Donohue’s body, wrapped in carpet, at the stern of the boat and beyond the sliding glass doors to his bedroom.

Officers noticed a “significant amount of reddish brown stains” throughout the houseboat. Numerous cleaning supplies were scattered throughout the living room, Muse said.

Nelson was taken to Boston Police headquarters, where police interviewed her.

“During her interview she again provided nonsensical and contradictory answers, about Donohue’s whereabouts and what they had been doing earlier in the day, and when she had last seen him,” Muse said. “She also provided a second fake name, Mary.”

Later, in the water outside the kitchen window of the houseboat, a dive team found the remaining portion of the knife that had been found lodged in Donohue’s forehead, Muse said.

During the autopsy, two fake pink fingernails were found on Donohue’s body. Nelson later identified the fingernails as her own, Muse said.

She is due back for a court hearing via Zoom on July 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

