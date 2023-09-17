Charlestown man charged with attacking, severely injuring man outside of Seaport lounge in May

BOSTON — A Charlestown man is being charged with attacking and severely injuring another man outside of Lucky’s Lounge in the Seaport.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, on May 19 just before 1 p.m. Boston police responded to a local hospital and met with a victim who said he was at a bar inside of the Omni Hotel at 450 Summer Street with his friend when he was attacked.

The victim said they purchased a drink for a woman sitting at the end of the bar and a male, identified as Weston Dorn, 31 approached and confronted him and his friend for purchasing a drink for the woman.

The victim apologized to Dorn for the misunderstanding and said they did not know the woman was there with Dorn. In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, the victim also purchased Dorn a drink, the DA says.

The victim then left the Omni hotel and went to Lucky’s Lounge, where Dorn approached him again and grabbed his shoulder from behind.

According to the the victim, Dorn was physically aggressive and arguing which caused security to intervene and ask Dorn to leave.

The victim then went outside and while looking at his cell phone was struck on the left side of his face. The victim fell down on his left knee while holding onto the pole with his right hand. The impact knocked his left shoe off and caused him to hit his head on the pole. The victim lost consciousness for a few seconds and when he opened his eyes, he observed Dorn running down the street and into a gray SUV, the DA says.

The victim was bleeding heavily from his left eye, nose, and mouth, he was taken to a nearby hospital by his friend where he underwent surgery due to the severity of his injuries.

Investigators were able to obtain video surveillance and a credit card receipt under Dorn’s name from Lucky’s Lounge. Starr at the lounge was able to confirm that Dorn was the person removed by security on the day of the incident.

Video footage also shows the victim learning on a pole in front of Lucky’s Lounge and Dorn emerging from the side, manipulating an object on his knuckles and striking the victim on the left side of his face. The victim’s hat falls off his head from the impact and he is observed spinning around the pole before he falls to the ground, the DA added.

“What was supposed to be a night of fun and socializing with friends turned into a night of pain and tragedy for this victim, all due to an extremely violent reaction to a misunderstanding. The outcome is a victim with serious injuries and a defendant facing serious charges,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Dorn was arragined on Friday in South Boston BMS and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (brass knuckles) and released on personal recognizance. He was ordered to stay away from the victim and both the Omni Hotel and Lucky’s Lounge.

Dorn will return to court on November 13.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

