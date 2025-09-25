Charges dropped against teen accused of threatening school shooting in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Charges have been dropped against the teen who was arrested for allegedly making threats to carry out a school shooting in Falmouth.

The Cape and Islands’ District Attorney’s office says that due to a “discrepancy” uncovered during the investigation, they have entered a nolle prosequi in the case against 18-year-old Ian Fotheringham.

Fotheringham had posted bail after his arraignment last week.

Police allegedly responded to a Falmouth school campus after reports of someone acting suspiciously in early September. Police said they questioned Fothertingham and the 18-year-old allegedly had images of the Columbine shooting on his phone.

Fotheringham’s attorney said the 18-year-old was at home bonding with his sick mother when that was initially reported.

Investigators say a search of the teen’s home uncovered a large 3d printer, which they say can create a gun.

During a school committee meeting last week, members were confronted by parents outside their headquarters, who claimed that the school never properly communicated the threat.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group