Changing venues? New Trump comments raise concerns over Boston’s role in 2026 World Cup

FOXBORO, Mass. — With seven matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup scheduled to be played at Gillette Stadium, questions are now swirling around Boston’s status as a host city following comments from President Donald Trump.

While Foxboro is the official venue, Boston is listed as the host city. However, Trump suggested he may consider relocating matches if he deems any host city unsafe. Though he didn’t mention Boston by name, his remarks come amid ongoing criticism of the city’s sanctuary status and its stance on immigration policies.

“It will be safe for the World Cup. If I think it isn’t safe, we’ll move it into a different city, absolutely,” Trump said during a meeting in the Oval Office on Thursday. “If any city we think is going to be even a little dangerous for the World Cup…We won’t allow it. We’ll move it around a little bit. But I hope that’s not going to happen.”

In September, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Boston over “sanctuary” policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration efforts and protect illegal immigrants.

A big quarterfinal matchup slated for July 9, 2026, is among the matches scheduled for Gillette Stadium.

Los Angeles, Seattle, and San Francisco are among the other cities hosting matches next year.

It is unclear if Trump has the authority to change host cities.

The federal government has earmarked $625 million for World Cup security, with each of the 11 host cities expected to submit reimbursement requests for their expenses.

Boston’s bid to host the World Cup began in July 2020, and Gillette Stadium was officially selected in 2022.

Boston 25 News has reached out to FIFA and the Kraft Group for comment, but has not yet received a response.

Trump also indicated that similar safety considerations would apply to the 2028 Summer Olympics, which are scheduled to be held in Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

