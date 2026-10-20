A century of slices: Iconic Boston pizzeria gets piece of North End named in its honor

BOSTON — One of Boston’s most iconic pizzerias is celebrating a century in business with a permanent honor in the North End.

Pizzeria Regina is marking its 100th anniversary, and the City of Boston commemorated the milestone by renaming the area around its North End location “Regina Pizzeria Square.”

The city held a ceremony Monday to unveil the new designation.

Attendees were served a slice of pizza.

The business has 14 locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

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