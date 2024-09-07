Celtics themed maze corn maze opens at Kimball Farm in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Fall is almost here and what better way to celebrate than reliving the Boston Celtics NBA championship.

Kimball Farm in Haverhill unveiled a Celtics-themed corn maze which opened to the public on September 6.

According to Kimball Farm the corn in the maze is taller than Celtics player Kristaps Porziņģis and “as green as the blood that runs through this city.”

The maze honors the team’s quest for Banner 18.

The maze is open from September 6 until early November. The maze is open on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets to enter the maze are $15 for adults or $11 for children.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

