Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla named NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for the fifth time

BOSTON, MASS. — The NBA announced today that Head Coach Joe Mazzulla has been named the NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the month.

The title is for games played from December 1 to December 31.

It’s Mazzulla’s fifth career honor after guiding the Celtics to a 9-3 record in December with a league-best 124.3 offensive rating.

In his fourth year as head coach, Mazzulla owns a 203-76 regular season record and has gone 33-17 in the playoffs.

The Rhode Island native guided Boston to the 2024 NBA Championship with a 16-3 postseason, the second highest playoff winning percentage in the NBA since the first round expanded to a best-of-seven series in 2002-20023.

Mazzulla is one win shy of Doc Rivers’ franchise record for six Coach of the Month honors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

