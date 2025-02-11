Caught on video: Plane crashes in New Hampshire neighborhood, narrowly missing homes

HAMPTON, New Hampshire — A small plane crashed in the woods of a New Hampshire neighborhood on Tuesday morning, narrowly missing several nearby homes, video shared with Boston 25 News showed.

The plane was attempting to land at Hampton Airfield when it crashed off Reddington Landing in Hampton just after 10 a.m., according to Hampton Fire Rescue.

The pilot, 65-year-old Dave Lennon, was the sole occupant of the plane. He emerged remarkably unscathed from the wreckage, emergency responders said.

Lennon told reporters that his 1946 Luscombe aircraft stalled about 50 feet above the ground, causing the crash landing.

“I just didn’t have any power,” Lennon recalled. “It just started turning. I pretty much had to hold it in place so it didn’t flip over. I couldn’t get it to pull out.”

Lennon said he was able to climb out of his crashed plane on his own before first responders arrived.

“The plane I had for 30 years, and it’s ruined, but I’m fine and I didn’t hurt anybody else,” Lennon said. “I’ve done thousands of landings but this how things happen sometimes.”

Home surveillance video captured the moment Lennon’s plane plummeted out of the sky, sending a loud bang echoing throughout the area.

Lennon said he’s been flying since he was 18.

“I love flying. Flying is good but it’s a very serious thing. One mistake and this is what you get,” Lennon explained.

New Hampshire State Police and the FAA are investigating the crash.

