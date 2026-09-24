Caught on camera: Norwood police seek to identify person accused of pouring gasoline near homes

NORWOOD, Mass. — The Norwood Police Department is asking for help identifying a person connected to an ongoing arson investigation.

Police said a person was captured on surveillance on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. in the area of Lane Drive and Bruce Road pouring out what appeared to be gasoline on homes.

Footage also showed the person near a fire that was set outside of a home the same night.

Officers are asking residents in the Lane Drive, Bruce Road, and surrounding neighborhoods to review any doorbell, security, or surveillance footage from that night for suspicious activity.

Anyone who observed anything unusual or recognizes the person is asked to contact police.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to reportatip@norwoodma.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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