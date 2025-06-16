Catie’s Closet launches summer campaign

While students may be excited that school is out for summer, many underserved students will lose access to an important community resource that keeps clothes on their backs.

Local non-profit Catie’s Closet teams up with schools during the academic year to provide a space where disadvantaged youth can shop for clothes and other essentials.

But that all goes away in the summer, so the group put together new “SOS urgent response packages.”

Catie’s Closet just launched its summer campaign to raise money to continue offering them.

Each package contains up to two weeks’ worth of clothing and hygiene products for one student.

They’ve put together 100 so far for the month of June but their goal is 200.

“When they’re looking at putting, you know paying their rent or putting food on the table, that’s going to be the priority. And having clean or right-sized clothing, sneakers, toiletries, that falls further down the list,” Michael Kenney, the Director of Programs and Community Engagement at Catie’s Closet said. “The need is ever present and still growing and we will continue to expand out into different communities.”

Kenney says they need monetary and physical donations throughout the summer and school year. He says toiletries like toothpaste, deodorant and shampoo tend to run out first.

Head to Catie’s Closet or visit this link to donate.

