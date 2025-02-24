Catholics in Boston gathering, praying for Pope Francis declining health

BOSTON — The Catholic community of Boston came together in prayer Sunday as Pope Francis remains in critical condition – undergoing intense car at a hospital in Rome.

Dozens gathered inside the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End Sunday night. The mass was dedicated to Pope Francis.

During the service, his condition was mentioned several times, and the priest urged everyone to pray for his wellbeing.

Meanwhile, parishioners were eagerly waiting for any update.

“He’s been a great blessing to the church, and we hope that he pulls through,” said Ryan Lynch.

Another parishioner, Patrick Shea, added, “May the good Lord take him to heaven if he doesn’t survive.”

The Vatican says recent blood tests from the Pontiff suggest early stages of kidney failure. He’s been hospitalized for over a week now with pneumonia and a complex lung infection.

Fredericka King Sunday at the cathedral applauded the Pope’s work since 2013.

“It’s very troubling,” King added about his condition. “He’s interested to open hearts and minds and institutions to accommodating more people of varied backgrounds.”

On X, the Archdiocese of Boston asked the community to keep His Holiness in their prayers.

The Vatican claims the 88-year-old is alert and aware as he is undergoing intense treatment.

The Pope over X Sunday expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support and prayers.

