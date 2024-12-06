Castle of Our Skins opens new home for Black artistry in Boston

BOSTON — Castle of Our Skins ushered in a new chapter for performing arts in Boston on Thursday.

The cross-disciplinary Black arts institution, Castle of Our Skins, cut the ribbon on their new community space - Gold Hall, the former site of the Harriet Tubman House.

The group is dedicated to celebrating Black artistry in Boston and says the new venue will host performances, artist residencies, educational workshops and community events.

The new structure was built after the Harriet Tubman House building was demolished in 2020.

Castle of Our Skins is planning a fundraising campaign to renovate their new space, including acoustic treatments and ADA accessibility measures.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group