Car windows shattered while driving on NH highway by suspected vehicle, police say

NEW HAMPSHIRE — State police in New Hampshire are investigating after two vehicles’ windows were shattered by a passing car on the highway late Thursday night.

Both victims’ cars were driving on the right lane of Route 101 when a car drove past them and the suspects allegedly hit the victims’ windows, causing them to shatter.

The first incident happened in Exeter while the second happened minutes later in Auburn, according to state police.

Two juvenile passengers in one of the damaged vehicles had minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

Police are not revealing details of the suspected vehicle at this time.

State Troopers were helped during the investigation by members of the Auburn Police Department, Candia Police Department, Auburn Fire Department, and the Candia Fire Department.

Anyone who has any information or who may have dash camera video of the incidents is asked to contact Detective Sgt. John Kelly atJohn.S.Kelly@DOS.NH.GOV

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

