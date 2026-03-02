Car struck by commuter rail train in Reading

READING, Mass. — A car was struck by an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Reading on Monday.

The incident happened on Main Street near Ash Street.

According to an MBTA spokesperson, the operator drove around the gates which were in the down position and was struck by an MBTA CR tarin.

The operator sustained non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

