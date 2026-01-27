Car slides off road, into embankment in Ashland

ASHLAND, Mass. — Fire crews in Ashland were helping a woman on Monday night after her vehicle veered off the road and into an embankment with water, Fire Chief Keith Robie said to Boston 25 News.

The incident occurred around 7:09 p.m. when crews responded to Mill Pond waterfalls on Myrtle Street for a car accident.

ASHLAND CAR INTO WATER (ASHLAND FIRE DEPARTMENT)

An initial investigation determined that the driver’s car had slid off the road and gone through a guardrail, falling around 15-20 feet into an embankment and into the water.

The woman, who was the only person inside the car, was entrapped and was freed by first responders.

The car was removed from the water, and no injuries were reported.

ASHLAND CAR INTO WATER (ASHLAND FIRE DEPARTMENT)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group