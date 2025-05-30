BOURNE, Mass. — Bourne police say parts of Route 3 are closed after a scary crash that ignited a car in flames.

Earlier today, officers responded to the exit ramp from Route 3 Northbound to the Scenic Highway to reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Bourne police wrote on their Facebook that a vehicle was driving down the exit ramp from the Sagamore Bridge to Scenic Highway when the vehicle drove through a guardrail, crossing all lanes of traffic, before stopping on the side of the road, where the vehicle caught on fire.

Car ignites in flames after crashing through guardrail, crossing lanes of traffic in Bourne (Bourne Police Department)

The operator of the vehicle was injured, but was taken out of the vehicle by Environmental Police and good Samaritans until first responders arrived.

Members of the Bourne Fire Department were able to put out the fire and transport the driver to receive care.

Bourne police say to expect “major delays” in the area of Route 3 and Sagamore Bridge, while the exit ramp from Route 3 Northbound to Scenic Highway will be closed.

There is no word on how long those areas will be closed.

Massachusetts State Police, with assistance from the Bourne Police Department, are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

