Car on Green Line tracks causes delays for commuters

BOSTON — A car on the Green Line tracks caused delays for riders Tuesday morning.

The car ended up on the E Branch tracks in the area of Huntington Avenue and Vancouver Street just before 6 a.m.

Riders should plan to experience 20 minutes while crews work to remove the car from the tracks.

It is not known how the car ended up on the tracks, but the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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