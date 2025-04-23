Car fire on I-95 snarls traffic during afternoon commute

A car fire on a well-traveled Massachusetts highway snarled traffic during Wednesday afternoon’s commute.

All lanes of I-95 North were closed as first responders worked to extinguish the fire before 2:00 p.m. The left lane was also closed on I-95 southbound. MassDOT alerted drivers on social media.

The two left lanes were opened around 2:00 p.m. The left lane on I-95 was also reopened around the same time.

All lanes were reopened around 2:30 p.m.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group