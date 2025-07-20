Car drives into Monson campground pool, narrowly missing swimmers

MONSON, Mass. — A car narrowly missed striking swimmers after driving into a campground swimming pool in Monson.

According to Monson First Responders, members of the police and fire department responded to Sunsetview Campground around 1:05 p.m. to reports that a motor vehicle had entered a pool.

Once on scene, all occupants were safely evacuated from the car.

Six people were evaluated on scene by Monson fire crew personnel.

The Monson Fire Department wrote on their Facebook page, “We would like to thank off-duty fire personnel from Wales, Palmer, and Springfield who assisted people out of the pool and secured the area prior to our arrival.”

The vehicle was successfully pulled from the pool, and no injuries were reported.

