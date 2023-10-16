Car crashes into several parked vehicles in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in Brockton, Saturday night.

Fire crews responded to the area of 298 Moraine St. for a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, they saw a vehicle crash into several parked cars both in the street and on private property.

After the crash, the car landed on its roof.

Occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle.

No additional information about the crash was available.

Last night Brockton Fire responded to the area of 298 Moraine St. for a motor vehicle crash￼. A motor vehicle crashed into several parked cars both in the street and on private property and then rolled over. Occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle. @BrewsterEMS pic.twitter.com/CLdZWsSMv9 — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) October 16, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group