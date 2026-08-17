Car crashes into pool in Northborough

A car crashed into a pool in Northborough on Monday afternoon.

It happened on Franklin Circle just before 2 p.m.

The driver told Boston 25 he was delivering packages to a neighbor who was away when his brakes suddenly gave out.

He said he had to choose between hitting the house or the pool.

The driver was able to swim out through a window and is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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