Car crash knocks out power to over 800 customers in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Hundreds of people were without power in Revere Sunday morning.

A car crash caused a utility pole to snap in half and brought down wires on Mountain Avenue.

National Grid’s website reports that about 800 customers are without power as of Sunday morning.

The company estimates power could be restored by 4 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group