Car, Commuter Rail train collide on tracks in Canton causing major delays for commuters

CANTON, Mass. — A collision between a train and a car is causing significant delays for commuters in Canton.

According to Transit Police, around 8:40 a.m. an MBTA Commuter Rail train was approaching the Will Drive grade crossing on the Stoughton Line

At this time the grade crossing safety/warning equipment was operational and fully engaged

Despite the fully engaged safety and warning systems at the crossing, a 2019 Genesis vehicle proceeded through and collided with the passing train.

The operator of the vehicle reported minor stomach pain and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

No other injuries were reported among the train passengers or crew.

Video footage from the scene on Will Drive shows the car lodged into the train at the railroad crossing. Commuters are advised to allow for extra travel time as disruptions continue.

Transit Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

Shuttle busses are replacing service to Stoughton.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

