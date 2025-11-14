Car catches fire in Wareham, threatens nearby building

WAREHAM, Mass. — Crews in Wareham worked to quickly put out a vehicle that caught fire near a building.

Firefighters were called to an area of Sandwich Road for a car fire, Thursday afternoon, according to the Wareham Fire Department.

When crews arrived on scene, they located the vehicle fully engulfed.

Wareham car fire Crews in Wareham work to put out a car fire. Photo credit: Wareham Fire Department

In a photo posted to the department’s Facebook page, you can see how close the vehicle was to a nearby building.

Wareham car fire Crews in Wareham work to put out a car fire. Photo credit: Wareham Fire Department

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to the building, though it did receive “minor heat damage,” according to officials.

No one was injured, officials. say.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group