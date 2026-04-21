LYNN, Mass. — A truck crashed into a pole on Monday afternoon, leaving parts of the city of Lynn without power.

According to authorities, a car went into a pole on Essex Street which also resulted in another car sustaining damages.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Car accident causes power outages in Lynn

As of 2:39 p.m., over 2,000 people in Lynn were without power.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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