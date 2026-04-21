Car accident causes power outages in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — A truck crashed into a pole on Monday afternoon, leaving parts of the city of Lynn without power.
According to authorities, a car went into a pole on Essex Street which also resulted in another car sustaining damages.
The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
As of 2:39 p.m., over 2,000 people in Lynn were without power.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group