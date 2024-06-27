‘Set the bar high’: Cape Cod town hires first female fire chief

EASTHAM, Mass. — A Cape Cod town is welcoming its first female fire chief.

The Town of Eastham and the Eastham Fire Department have appointed Deputy Lisa Albino as the next fire chief.

Albina has been with the department for 37 years and according to Eastham fire has “set the bar high with her professional work ethic, superior training, and experience making her the best candidate for the position!”

The current fire chief, Dan Keane retires on September 6th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

