Cape Cod school bus driver released on bail, accused of indecent assault on a female student

A Cape Cod school bus driver appeared in court Thursday, accused of inappropriately touching a female student.

Jeffrey Hyland, 80, of West Yarmouth, is charged with aggravated indecent assault and battery and reckless endangerment of a child.

Barnstable Police received a report of a school bus driver who inappropriately touched a female student on his bus Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., according to the Cape and Islands DA. After recovering evidence of the alleged incident, investigators say they were able to arrest Hyland and hold him on $5,000 bail overnight.

The court ordered he be released on personal recognizance with no cash bail, to stay away and have no contact with the victim, and that he be fitted with a GPS monitoring device.

Hyland is due back in court on December 7 for a probable cause hearing.

Barnstable Police say they will continue with their investigation regarding the allegations.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the school department for comment.

