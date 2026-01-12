Cape Cod police bust man trying to transport kilo of cocaine to Nantucket

BOURNE, Mass. — A suspected Massachusetts drug trafficker was busted with a gigantic stash of cocaine on Cape Cod last week, authorities said.

Edward Gillespie, 62, of Nantucket, was arraigned Friday in Barnstable District Court on a charge of trafficking cocaine over 200 grams, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

Police say Gillespie was preparing to transport a kilo of cocaine from Hyannis to Nantucket when detectives arrested him around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

With the support of the Nantucket Police Detective Unit, the United States Coast Guard, and the Cape Cod DEA office, a subsequent search of Gillespie’s home uncovered evidence of drug trafficking, according to police.

In total, investigators seized 1,141 grams of cocaine, 68 grams of amphetamine pills, and about $10,000 in cash.

Gillespie was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing.

The Nantucket Police Department will be seeking additional charges in Nantucket District Court for the drugs seized from Gillespie’s residence.

