Cape Cod man convicted by jury after making threats against State Rep.

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Cape Cod man has been convicted by a jury after threats he made against State Representative Steve Xiarhos.

James Spence, 63, of Dennis, was convicted at Barnstable District Court on Wednesday of one count of threat to commit a crime (arson).

The incident occurred back on February 25, when Barnstable police received word regarding a threatening social media post directed towards State Representative Xiarhos.

The message to Representative Xiarhos from Mr. Spence was:

“Tell your tyrant to reel it in, or the people will burn your house, office, and tar and feather you in the streets of Hyannis. I will not support you or your Trumpism. This is a warning of what the people are saying.”

Police were able to later identify that the account associated with the threat was connected to Spence. When police spoke to Spence regarding the comment, he admitted to making the threat.

Spence was sentenced to 6 months to a house of correction, but the sentence was suspended for 18 months, ordered Mr. Spence to stay away from/ have no contact with the victim, and to attend mental health counseling.

“I would like to thank District Attorney Galibois and his highly competent staff for their assistance,” State Representative Steve Xiarhos said. “I am pleased that justice has been served in the form of a conviction, and I am looking forward to moving on from this very disturbing incident.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

