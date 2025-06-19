Canton residents react to Karen Read verdict

CANTON, Mass. — Canton has been the center of the years long Karen Read trial. While many say they are glad it’s finally over, others say the case has caused division not only for residents but for local businesses.

Jurors found Read not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of her Boston Police Officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe — a resident of Canton.

Read was found guilty of a lesser charge of drunk driving after four days of deliberations. Read now faces one year of probation.

“I work in Canton and seeing the mixed from the police and the businesses putting signs in the area,” one resident tells Boston 25 News.

“They say if you’re not with the police, don’t come into our business. So, I don’t feel that way,” they added.

“It’s difficult because obviously living in the town there’s a lot of people that are divided by it so it’s sucks to see but I guess I am glad it’s over and just praying for the family because you know they are not happy with the decision,” a resident tells Boston 25 News.

In a statement, the town of Canton Select Board Chair John McCourt acknowledged the verdict and said that the town respects the legal process.

