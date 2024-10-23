UPDATE: Canton police have located missing child with autisim

Updated story

CANTON, Mass. — Canton Police say that they have located the child.

Original story

Canton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child with autism.

Zehki Byrd, 11, was last seen in the area of Ruggles train station in Boston at 1:50 p.m. after an early release day from Canton Schools.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and a black hat.

Canton missing 11-year-old (Canton Police Department)

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Canton Police Department at (781)-828-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

