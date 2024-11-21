Can the holidays be hazardous for your pet? Experts say yes, and here’s what to watch for

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. — With Thanksgiving and the winter holidays approaching, animal advocates are offering this message: Watch for hazards to keep your pets safe during the festive season.

Holiday meals, decorations, seasonal plants and gatherings can bring hidden hazards for pets, according to Second Chance Animal Services, an animal welfare organization based in East Brookfield.

“Pets are part of the family, and it’s important to consider their safety during holiday celebrations,” Lindsay Doray, chief development officer at Second Chance, said in a statement. “A little planning can prevent unexpected pet emergencies.”

By taking a few simple precautions, pet owners can ensure a safe, joyful holiday season for their furry friends, Doray said.

She offered these holiday tips:

Mindful holiday meals: Holiday treats may look enticing to pets, but many common ingredients, such as chocolate, onions, garlic, and bones, can be harmful to animals. Even rich, fatty, or spicy foods can upset pets’ stomachs. Instead, give pets pet-safe treats or a small portion of their usual food so they can partake in the festivities safely.

Pet-safe decorations: Holiday decorations can be hazardous to pets. Items like tinsel, ribbons, and ornaments may seem like toys and can lead to serious health issues if ingested. Use pet-safe decorations and keep them out of reach of curious pets. Be mindful of candles and open flames as pets can knock them over, risking burns or fires.

Awareness of seasonal plants: Popular holiday plants, such as poinsettias, mistletoe, and holly, are toxic to pets. To prevent accidental ingestion, keep these plants out of reach or consider pet-safe alternatives. If using artificial plants or trees, be cautious, as some may contain chemicals that could be harmful if chewed.

Creating a calm space for pets: The holiday season brings new sounds, scents, and sometimes unfamiliar guests, which can be overwhelming for pets. Create a quiet, comfortable space for them to retreat to when they need a break from the excitement. Remind guests to respect pets’ boundaries and avoid feeding them table scraps. If your pet experiences stress during gatherings, Second Chance veterinarians can offer advice on keeping them calm.

Identification and microchipping: With increased activity around the holidays, pets are more likely to slip out the door and go missing. Make sure pets wear collars with up-to-date ID tags. For added security, consider microchipping your pet—a simple, effective way to increase the chances of a reunion if they wander off.

Holiday travel prep for pets: If you plan to travel with your pet this holiday season, a bit of extra preparation will help ensure their safety. Ensure vaccinations are up-to-date and contact your veterinarian to schedule any needed boosters before traveling. Pack essentials like food, water, medications, and favorite toys to help reduce stress on the road. If staying in hotels or with family, confirm accommodations are pet-friendly and secure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group