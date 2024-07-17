Cambridge shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Cambridge on Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots in the area of Harvard Street just before 9:15 p.m. found a man between 40 and 50 years of age suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a Boston hospital.

Police didn’t release any information on a possible suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-9151 or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

