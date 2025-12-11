Cambridge Police searching for shooter who shattered off-duty officer’s rear car window

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge Police are searching for a gunman who shot at an off-duty police officer in his personal car.

That vehicle’s rear window was shattered on Evereteze Way near Cambridge Street just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Commissioner Christine Elow told Boston 25 News that multiple shots were fired after the officer arrived home and parked.

She said there’s no indication that the shooter knew he was a member of law enforcement.

“He heard somebody yelling, and he looks up and he sees an individual with a firearm. He’s in his car, so he presses drive and pulls out of the parking spot,” said Commissioner Elow. “The person with the firearm then fired several shots at the rear of his vehicle, shattering his window.”

Commissioner Elow said the officer immediately drove to the police station, located less than a mile away, to report the incident.

She said the officer has been with the department for less than a year.

“He’s shaken up, but we’re making sure that he’s okay,” she said. “We need to find this person with that firearm and get them off the street.”

Police still don’t know why the man with the gun opened fire.

A visible police presence lasted through the day into the night as investigators looked for security video and additional evidence.

“It’s scary. We want to know what it is,” said neighbor Tigist Giorgis.

Police have several witness statements but are still seeking the public’s help.

