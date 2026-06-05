Cambridge Police looking to identify man who allegedly exposed himself

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say exposed himself in the Cambridgeport neighborhood.
The incident allegedly happened after the man followed a person into the lobby of an apartment building.
The man then “exposed himself and began manipulating his genitals while following after the individual,” according to police.
Cambridge Police issued a flyer with photos of the person they’re looking to identify.
The man can be seen looking directly into what appears to be a surveillance camera at one point.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Cambridge Police website.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group