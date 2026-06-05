Cambridge Police looking to identify man who allegedly exposed himself

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say exposed himself in the Cambridgeport neighborhood.

The incident allegedly happened after the man followed a person into the lobby of an apartment building.

The man then “exposed himself and began manipulating his genitals while following after the individual,” according to police.

Cambridge Police issued a flyer with photos of the person they’re looking to identify.

Cambridge Police Looking for man who allegedly exposed himself

The man can be seen looking directly into what appears to be a surveillance camera at one point.

Cambridge Police Looking for man who allegedly exposed himself

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Cambridge Police website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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