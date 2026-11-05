Cambridge home where Julia Child filmed her famous cooking shows sells for $6.47M

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge home of television chef Julia Child has been sold.

The six-bedroom house sold in less than a week for $6.47 million.

Child is known for her cookbooks and cooking shows, which began in the 1960s.

Many of the shows were filmed in her 6,300 foot Irving Street home.

Child lived in the house for about 40 years with her husband, Paul, after the couple moved to Cambridge in 1961.

She lived there until 2001, when she moved to a retirement community and donated the property to Smith College.

The college later sold the house.

Child’s kitchen was donated and is currently on display at the Smithsonian Museum of American History.

The museum describes Child’s kitchen as the “beating heart and social center of her household.”

Her kitchen contains many of the tools and pieces of equipment Child used during her decades-long career.

The property was built in 1889 and features the scale and architectural details of a much older Cambridge residence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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