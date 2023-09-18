Cambridge Health Alliance reinstates mask mandate for patients, staff and visitors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge Health Alliance has reinstated its mask mandate for patients, staff and visitors in all patient care areas.

The move was made ”with COVID-19 cases increasing locally and across Massachusetts,” the healthcare organization said in a patient alert.

“As of Monday, September 18, masks are required in all patient care areas at CHA,” the healthcare organization said. “This means you must wear a mask anywhere that direct patient care is delivered - such as your doctor’s office, lab, radiology, the emergency department, and all inpatient care areas.”

“We feel strongly that masking during viral respiratory season (Flu, RSV, COVID) is an important step to protect our patients and employees from illness, especially those who are at highest risk,” the healthcare organization said.

Masks will be available in the main lobbies of Cambridge Health Alliance’s three campuses and its community care center locations.

In August, UMass Memorial Health in central Massachusetts reinstated its mask mandate as a “protective measure for our staff and patients.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

