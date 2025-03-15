Cambridge enacts gas-powered leaf blower ban, says its good for the enviroment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A ban on gas-powered leaf blowers goes into effect in Cambridge.

The city says you’ll need to use leaf blowers powered by either a rechargeable battery or connected to an outlet.

Cambridge says the ban is good for the environment and will reduce noise.

Using a gas-powered blower could land you a $300 fine.

Landscapers won’t be impacted by the policy until next year.

