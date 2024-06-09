Cambridge becomes second Mass. city to stand with teamsters in combatting worker misclassification

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge has become the second Massachusetts city to stand with teamsters in combatting worker misclassification.

The city joined Somerville by passing a resolution aimed to stop Uber, Lyft, Doordash, and other companies from abusing drivers by misclassifying them as independent contractors.

“These bills are critical to our union,” said Tom Mari, President of Teamsters Local 25. “Workers’ wages, work rules, benefits, and pension plans are all at stake in this fight. We can’t allow greedy CEOs from Silicon Valley to destroy the good jobs we fought to create in Massachusetts.”

The resolution was authored by Paul Toner and co-sponsored by Sumbul Siddiqui, Jivan Sobrinho-Wheeler, and Ayesha Wilson, a former member of Teamsters Local 122.

Companies have been attempting to get a referendum on the November ballot that would legitimize their unlawful misclassification racket in Massachusetts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

