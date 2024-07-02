Public warned to stay alert after several homemade explosive devices found in Worcester

WORCESTER — Authorities are warning the public to stay vigilant ahead of the Fourth of July festivities after several homemade explosive devices were found in Worcester.

On June 19, a small explosion occurred in the area of 185 Madison St., Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said in a statement.

Investigators found fireworks, a butane gas can, and projectile materials on scene, Early said.

Two other non-detonated devices, built with similar materials and placed inside coolers, were also found in Worcester last month, Early said.

As authorities continue to investigate, they encourage the public to be mindful of unattended items, particularly coolers.

Members of the public who see suspicious items “are asked to call 911,” Early said.

“Do not attempt to tamper with these items. Instead, call the authorities immediately,” Early said.

State Fire Marshal Jon Davine warned against making homemade explosive devices.

“Massachusetts residents have caused themselves grievous injuries while attempting to create homemade explosive devices,” said Davine. “These devices are illegal and potentially fatal.”

An investigation into the explosive devices is ongoing by the Massachusetts State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, Worcester Police and Fire, and Early’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

