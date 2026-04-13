California man pleads guilty to cyberstalking, harassing, and threatening women in Mass., RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A California man has admitted to making hundreds of obscene and threatening telephone calls to women in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and other states, the U.S. Attorney said Monday.

Justin Glauthier, 30, pleaded guilty in federal court in Rhode Island to four counts of stalking through cellular and internet communications, U.S. Attorney Charles Calenda said in a statement.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 6.

According to court documents, Glauthier repeatedly called and harassed women whose names, photographs, and other personal information he obtained from the internet.

At the time of his arrest, at least nine women had been identified as receiving harassing and threatening phone calls that an FBI investigation determined were made by Glauthier.

In dozens of calls to victims, Glauthier made sexually explicit comments, sometimes claimed to know where they lived and/or worked, and threatened to visit them unannounced at their homes or places of employment if they did not remain on the phone with him or cooperate during the calls.

FBI agents arrested Glauthier in Anaheim, California, on March 5, 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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