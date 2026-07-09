By the numbers: The stats defining a record-breaking 2026 FIFA World Cup

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals begin Thursday at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, where France and Morocco will battle for a spot in next week’s semifinals.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m., with France entering as the favorite. The winner will advance to face either Spain or Belgium, which meet on Friday. That semifinal match is scheduled for next Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

As the tournament enters its final stages, the World Cup has been widely viewed as a major success both on and off the pitch. Massive crowds, memorable performances, and strong economic impacts have helped fuel excitement across Massachusetts and the country.

World Cup by the numbers

Several numbers help tell the story of this year’s tournament:

21 – The number of career World Cup goals scored by Lionel Messi, the most in tournament history. However, France star Kylian Mbappé is close behind with 19 and, at just 27 years old, could eventually surpass the Argentine legend.

8 – Goals scored by Messi in the 2026 World Cup, leading the Golden Boot race. Mbappé and Norway’s Erling Haaland are tied just behind him with seven goals each.

14 – Goals scored by France during the tournament, the most of any remaining team.

530,000 – The population of Cape Verde, the tournament’s feel-good story and the smallest nation to reach the knockout stage.

$6 million – The annual salary of U.S. Men’s National Team coach Mauricio Pochettino, the third-highest among World Cup coaches despite Team USA being eliminated in the knockout round.

26 years, 332 days – The average age of the U.S. roster, making it one of the youngest teams in the tournament and providing optimism for the future.

$17 billion – The projected revenue the World Cup is expected to generate across the United States.

$1.07 billion – The estimated economic impact and tax revenue expected in Massachusetts from hosting matches.

Final match in Foxborough

Thursday’s contest marks the seventh and final World Cup match hosted in Foxborough during the tournament.

Since the opening match on June 13, hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world have visited the region, helping create a festive atmosphere throughout Greater Boston and leaving a lasting impression on local communities.

With only eight teams remaining, the quarterfinal round promises some of the tournament’s most competitive matchups.

Remaining quarterfinal schedule

Thursday: France vs. Morocco (Foxborough)

France vs. Morocco (Foxborough) Friday: Spain vs. Belgium

Spain vs. Belgium Saturday: England vs. Norway

England vs. Norway Saturday: Switzerland vs. Argentina

All remaining World Cup matches can be seen on Boston 25.

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