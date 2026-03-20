Serious multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on busy stretch of Route 2

CONCORD, Mass. — Authorities shut down part of Route 2 on Friday following a multi-vehicle wreck ahead of the afternoon and evening commutes.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway at Sudbury Road and Walden Street in Concord shortly before 2 p.m., according to the Concord Police Department.

Drone video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed at least six vehicles involved in the crash. At least one of the vehicles rolled over, and the roadway was left strewn with debris.

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Ambulances, fire engines, and tow trucks were spotted at the scene.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash, but Massachusetts State Police said the crash involved entrapment.

All lanes at Walden Street were closed for about two hours, and those lanes were reopened around 3:45 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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