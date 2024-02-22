‘Bubbly, cheesy, super-tasty’: 6 Massachusetts pizza spots ranked among top 100 in America

BOSTON — Six Massachusetts restaurants have earned high honors, landing on a new list of the very best places to get a slice of pizza in America.

Yelp recently published its “Top 100 Pizza Spots according to Yelp Elites 2024” list, a ranking based on reports from the “most passionate and trusted reviewers and influencers.”

New York and California led the way on the 2024 list, with each state laying claim to 10 of the top 100 pizza spots, but Massachusetts wasn’t far off.

All of the pizza spots in the Bay State that ranked among the top 100 were in Boston or Cambridge. They were named as follows:

33. Russell House Tavern: Cambridge, Massachusetts

42. The Salty Pig: Boston, Massachusetts

51. La Famiglia Giorgio’s: Boston, Massachusetts

64. Santarpio’s Pizza: Boston, Massachusetts

81. Antico Forno: Boston, Massachusetts

82. Picco Pizza & Ice Cream: Boston, Massachusetts

Pequod’s Pizzeria in Chicago, Illinois, was named the best spot for pizza in the country. Bestia in Los Angeles, California, Lombardi’s Pizza in New York, Mama D’s Italian Kitchen in Newport Beach, California, and Base Camp Pizza Co. in South Lake Tahoe, California, rounded out the top five.

In addition to naming the top 100 pizza spots, Yelp also crowned Detroit-style pies as the most popular type of pizza for 2024.

“Detroit-style pies have been trending among Yelpers, with a 26% increase in searches from 2022 to 2023,” Yelp wrote.

To view Yelp’s full ranking, click here.

