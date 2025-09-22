BU professor says President Trump’s claimed link between Tylenol use, autism is not proven

BOSTON — President Donald Trump announced new Food and Drug Administration recommendations on Tylenol use while speaking from the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Monday.

The president said Monday that the FDA will be notifying doctors that the use of acetaminophen “can be associated” with an increased risk of autism.

He also claimed that a drug designed to enhance chemotherapy can substantially help people with autism.

Boston 25 News’ Kerry Kavanaugh spoke with Professor Helen Tager-Flusberg, the director of the Center for Autism Research Excellence at Boston University. She says there is no definitive science to back up either claim.

