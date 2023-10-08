Local

BU Bridge closed to traffic as crews respond to fire at homeless encampment

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — The Boston University Bridge is closed to all traffic as crews respond to a large fire.

According to Mass. State Police the fire is at a homeless encampment on the Cambridge side of the city.

The bulk of the heavy fire has been knocked down, Cambridge Fire says and firefighters have been evacuated from the area.

The search for residents was negative and propane tanks have been compromised.

Multiple crews from Cambridge and Boston are assisting.

No further information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

