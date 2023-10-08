BU Bridge closed to traffic as crews respond to fire at homeless encampment

BOSTON — The Boston University Bridge is closed to all traffic as crews respond to a large fire.

According to Mass. State Police the fire is at a homeless encampment on the Cambridge side of the city.

The bulk of the heavy fire has been knocked down, Cambridge Fire says and firefighters have been evacuated from the area.

The search for residents was negative and propane tanks have been compromised.

Multiple crews from Cambridge and Boston are assisting.

No further information is available.

Update on Working Fire Box 45-345 at the BU Bridge, Marine 1 is also operating their deck pipe on the fire. The bulk of the heavy fire has been knocked down. Companies are overhauling.

Group 1 is on duty

Four engines, 3 ladders, 3 squads, Rescue 1, & Marine Unit 1 are operating. https://t.co/JQmuwvoIiD — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) October 8, 2023

The Boston University Bridge is closed to all traffic at this time due to a fire at a homeless encampment on the Cambridge side. MSP Troopers, @CambridgeMAFire @CambridgePolice @bostonpolice & @BUPolice assisting. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 8, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group