Brush fire underway at Boxford State Forest

BOXFORD, Mass. — Reports of an active brush fire are currently ongoing at the Boxford State Forrest.

Boxford Fire Department, alongside crews from North Andover and Middleton, are expected to start battling the fire tomorrow morning.

Current reports suggest that 25 acres of land have been burned.

This comes just days after another brush fire was reported at the State Forest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group