Brush fire burning near highway in Reading

READING, Mass. — Smoke could be seen from miles around on Friday as brush fires burned in Reading.

Firefighters say the flames originated near Lothrop Road near Route 93.

Crews are currently working to contain the fires.

There have been no reports of any injuries thus far.

Police ask that residents refrain from calling 9-1-1 as it overwhelms their emergency lines.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group