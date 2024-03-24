Bruins sign Woburn-native Riley Duran to entry-level contract

The Boston Bruins are infusing some local flavor into their prospect pool.

The Bruins announced on Sunday that they have signed Wobrun’s Riley Duran to a two-year, entry-level deal.

Duran will report to the Providence Bruins on an amateur tryout contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Originally drafted with the 182nd overall pick by Boston in the 2020 NHL Draft, Duran notched nine goals and seven assists in 35 games with Providence College this past season. The Junior forward has skated in 102 total games with Providence College from 2021-24, totaling 27 goals and 28 assists for 55 points.

The high-energy 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward also appeared in five games with Team USA during the 2022 World Junior Championship, registering two goals and three assists for five points.

